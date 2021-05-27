Nissan Magnite swells small-SUV ranks

This time it’s not raining men, as per the 80s hit song from the Weather Girls, but small SUVs.

In recent months this segment’s been getting absolutely soaking wet with the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser arriving in SA to challenge compact crossovers such as the Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

Newest among their ranks is the Nissan Magnite. It arrived at local Nissan dealers last month, and after getting a chance to drive it for the first time earlier this week I believe it’s set to make quite a splash in a packed playground.

For starters it’s attractively priced in a range of four models that sell from R256,999-R305,700. For comparison, the Venue starts at R311,900, the Vitara Brezza at R244,900, the Urban Cruiser at R247,900, the EcoSport at R303,400, and the Sonet at R284,995.

The Magnite is right on point with the latest technology and connectivity, and has plenty of spec for the price. Standard in the baseline Acenta grade is push-button starting, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, reverse camera, a digital instrument panel, and an 8” touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

The higher-specced Acenta Plus on top of this gets LED headlamps instead of Halogens, an additional 12V power socket in the rear, and an around view monitor that gives a 360° bird’s eye view to assist with parking.

The Magnite can be optionally accessorised with a wireless smartphone charger.

It is impressively spacious for a car that’s just under 4m in length and a quartet of adults will fit inside the cabin without squashing, while the 336l boot is reasonably sized and contains a full-sized spare wheel.

The snappy styling is likely to attract youthful buyers, and both Magnite grades strut 16” dual-tone alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a boot spoiler, and the front and rear skid plates, as well as plastic body cladding for the urban-adventurer look that is so de rigueur. The looks can be perked up with optional body graphics and side steps, and generous 205mm ground clearance provides the elevated seated position so craved by SUV buyers.