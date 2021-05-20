New EV battery could charge up to 70 times faster

An Australian nanotechnology battery invention could wipe out the range and recharging shortcomings of electric cars and trucks within the next five years.

The breakthrough graphene aluminium-ion battery cells charge up to 70 times faster than lithium-ion cells, are more efficient, can discharge energy faster and have a longer lifespan. They’re also more sustainable and easier to recycle.

The Brisbane-based Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) has co-developed a graphene aluminium-ion battery with cheap and abundant raw materials that could recharge automotive batteries in minutes, rather than hours.

The breakthrough technology comes from a University of Queensland (UQ) research project and replaces expensive lithium with aluminium, which boosts the energy density of batteries enormously.

So quickly do the new graphene aluminium-ion batteries charge and discharge that they effectively bridge the gap between lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors, GMG MD Craig Nicol said.

The company is validating and developing coin cell batteries now and plans to put them into limited production later this year, with automotive cylinder and pouch cells following by 2024 or 2025 and solid-state versions in development.

It has used nanotechnology to insert aluminium atoms inside tiny perforations in graphene planes to deliver 7,000 Watts per kilogram in energy density.

When the cell recharges, aluminium ions return to the negative electrode and can exchange three electrons per ion instead of lithium’s speed limit of just one.

It has also been done with a bare minimum of exotic metals.

“It’s basically aluminium foil, aluminium chloride (the precursor to aluminium and it can be recycled), and the ionic liquid is urea,” Nicol said.