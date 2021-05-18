McLaren recreates Gulf livery for 720S

The in-house, bespoke arm of luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive, McLaren Special Operations (MSO), has unveiled a bespoke Gulf Oil-liveried McLaren 720S resplendent with the brand’s iconic racing colours.

The project is part of the renewed relationship announced last year when McLaren confirmed Gulf’s return as an official strategic partner and a demonstration of the personalisation possibilities available on McLaren’s supercars.

McLaren first partnered with Gulf in both Formula 1 and Can-Am from 1968 to 1973. The association was revived in the 1990s with the GTC Competition team’s legendary McLaren F1 GTRs, with victory in the 1996 BPR Global Endurance Series and the GT1 Class at the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1997.

Having reunited again in 2020, this year Gulf became the preferred lubricant supplier to McLaren Automotive, with all cars to be filled with Gulf oil and fuel optimised for high performance engines.

A limited number of customers will exclusively have the opportunity to have their McLaren supercars hand-painted by MSO in Gulf livery. The 720S revealed this week is the culmination of a joint project between MSO and Gulf to ensure a perfectly colour-matched range of paints in metallic and solid finishes that capture both their unique identities.

In addition to the iconic racing blue and orange colours, MSO has echoed the Gulf solid orange on the brake calipers, with the bespoke interior of this 720S featuring matching blue and orange stitching with Gulf logos embroidered on the headrests and painted on the sills.

The famous McLaren steering wheel incorporates a centre band to match the exterior stripe in Gulf solid orange and Gulf solid dark blue on the visual carbon fibre spokes.

“The 720S in Gulf colours celebrates two high-performance brands that draw on a deep automotive and racing history and which have embarked on a new strategic partnership to excite customers and fans around the world,” says Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive

“This project is a showcase of MSO’s capabilities and echoes the recent full restoration of the McLaren F1 GTR 25R, a car raced in the 1990s. The 720S in such an evocative livery and interior finish, created in close association with Gulf, perfectly shows the potential for our customers to work with MSO’s skilled team to personalise their McLaren.”

The 720S wields a twin-turbocharged 3.8l, V8 engine producing 720PS (530kW) and 770Nm of torque, accelerating the car to 100km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 341km/h.

Its carbon fibre Monocage II contributes to a class-leading dry weight of 1,283kg, while Proactive Chassis Control II suspension and active aerodynamics help unleash this sensational performance on both road and track.

As a one-off venture, McLaren has also decked out its F1 car in Gulf livery for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.