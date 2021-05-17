Fender Bender Finance launched for uninsured drivers

To cater for the more than 60% of the 12.7-million vehicles on roads that are uninsured, Fender Bender Finance has partnered with Nedbank and the Collision Repair Association of SA (CRA) to provide a solution.

This finance option helps uninsured drivers who are involved in accidents, those who may not be able to afford high excess and other drivers who may have had repudiated claims.

The client obtains a quote from the Fender Bender Finance partner and can apply for finance at the body shop. They can choose a loan of R2,000-R300,000 and specifiy a period of the loan from six to 72 months. The client will need a valid identity or passport number and three months’ payslips to start the process.

According to Fender Bender Finance, CRA members offer best-practice car body repairs and uphold the highest standards, with their centres approved by top car manufacturers.

Fender Bender Finance is rolling out the new project in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town.

To find out more, visit fenderbenderfinance.co.za.