Stellantis gives all 14 car brands funding for a decade

Low-volume marques such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Lancia will not be discontinued soon

14 May 2021 - 16:40 Ben Klayman
Alfa Romeo will survive as a brand but the Stelvio SUV will be phased out. Picture: SUPPLIED
Detroit — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said this week that each of the carmaker’s 14 car brands will receive funding over the next 10 years to prove themselves.

“For the time being, we love them all and you cannot kill what you love,” Tavares said at an Automotive News conference in answer to a question whether the carmaker needs so many brands.

It means that low-volume brands such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Lancia are safe for now. However the Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will be phased out soon.

“When you love them, you give them a chance,” he added. “We are giving a 10-year visibility for each brand CEO in terms of product planning and funding.”

Stellantis was created from the merger of France’s PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler. Its brands include Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Opel, and Abarth.

Tavares added that the company is reengineering its strategy in China. “We are now negotiating and changing very many things at core,” he said. “That is also something that needs time.”

He said before Stellantis presents its overall strategic plan at the end of the year, there will be announcements about “significant bricks of the things that we are right now negotiating and building with some partners”. He did not elaborate. 

Reuters

