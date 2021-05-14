Land Rover launches special-edition models

Land Rover’s compact SUVs, the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, have gained a pair of special editions.

A new Discovery Sport Urban Edition is based on the existing R-Dynamic specification and features distinctive design elements including shadow aluminium finishers, non-leather Luxtec Suedecloth seats and a black contrast roof. The Urban Edition is available in six exterior colours: Namib Orange, Carpathian Grey, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Ostuni White and Hakuba Silver.

The Urban Edition features a powered tailgate and ClearSight interior rear-view mirror that switches seamlessly between a video feed and mirror, allowing the driver to see what’s behind the vehicle even if the view is obscured by passengers or luggage.

The Discovery Sport Urban Edition is available with a choice of two four-cylinder Ingenium power trains — both paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions. The D200 turbodiesel produces 147kW and 430Nm with acceleration from 0-100km/h taking a claimed 8.6 seconds, while the 183kW/365Nm P250 turbopetrol delivers 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds.

The new Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition builds on the Range Rover Evoque’s sophisticated design and luxurious interior, based on the well-appointed Evoque S specification. On the outside, the new model is distinguished by its distinctive Corinthian Bronze contrast roof, Burnished Copper side vents and exclusive new Satin Dark Grey 20-inch five split-spoke alloy wheels.

Available in three exterior colours — Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black and Seoul Pearl Silver — the changes highlight the trademark floating roof and reductive exterior design of the Evoque. Inside, Natural Grey Ash veneers, unique Bronze Collection carpet mats with metal-capped corners and Ebony grained leather seats provide a heightened sense of luxury.

A Sliding Panoramic Roof enhances the cabin, while the Premium LED headlights with signature daylight running lights (DRLs) and animated directional indicators provide added visual sophistication. The ClearSight interior rear-view mirror is also available as standard.

The Bronze Collection Special Edition is available with the full range of D200, P250 and P300e Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The P300e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) combines a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a zero-emissions pure-electric driving range of up to 55km. It delivers fuel economy as low as 2.0l/100km depending on driving conditions.

The vehicles are offered with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan. All new or approved pre-owned Land Rover customers in SA also receive complimentary driver training at the Experience facility in Lonehill, Johannesburg.

The Discovery Sport Urban Edition and Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition are planned for SA introduction in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pricing will be made available closer to the time.