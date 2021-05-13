Subaru’s updated XV sports fresher styling

Subaru’s XV crossover vehicle has arrived in SA with refreshed looks and a technology update.
The cosmetic upgrade on the XV, which was launched here in 2017, involves a new lower grille design, new 17 and 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, and a change to the colour palette: Sunshine Orange makes way for a new Plasma Yellow Pearl and the old Quartz Blue Pearl is replaced by Horizon Blue Pearl.
The XV is available as an entry-level 2.0i model and the higher-specced 2.0i-S ES, with the latter car getting a new Front View Monitor that shows the scene in front of the car to assist with moving in tight spaces. It also helps avoid obstacles when owners try out the vehicle’s all-wheel-drive system which raises to 220mm ground clearance in off-road situations.
Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) is a new feature in both versions of the XV. Activated by buttons on the steering wheel, the driving mode selector changes the engine and transmission settings between fuel economy and sport.
The new XV sports revised suspension and spring rates for improved steering response and a more comfortable drive.
A rival to vehicles like the Hyundai Creta and Mazda CX-5, the XV range remains powered by a normally-aspirated 2.0l boxer petrol engine delivering 115kW of power and 196Nm of torque. It’s paired with a CVT automatic with a seven-speed manual mode accessed by steering wheel shift paddles.
The basic XV model comes with standard features like cruise control, climate control, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Voice command, and USB ports. Safety includes ABS brakes and stability control, and the Subaru XV scored a five-star EuroNCAP crash rating.
The flagship XV 2.0i-S ES gets additional safety including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, blind spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist. The more expensive model also adds comfort fare like an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery, a larger touchscreen, automatic wipers, LED fog lamps, high-beam assist, and a reversing camera among other features..
Pricing remains unchanged at R445,000 for the Subaru XV 2.0i CVT and R509,000 for the higher-specced XV 2.0i-S ES. Prices include a five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/75,000km maintenance plan.
