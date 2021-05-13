Subaru’s updated XV sports fresher styling

Subaru’s XV crossover vehicle has arrived in SA with refreshed looks and a technology update.

The cosmetic upgrade on the XV, which was launched here in 2017, involves a new lower grille design, new 17 and 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, and a change to the colour palette: Sunshine Orange makes way for a new Plasma Yellow Pearl and the old Quartz Blue Pearl is replaced by Horizon Blue Pearl.

The XV is available as an entry-level 2.0i model and the higher-specced 2.0i-S ES, with the latter car getting a new Front View Monitor that shows the scene in front of the car to assist with moving in tight spaces. It also helps avoid obstacles when owners try out the vehicle’s all-wheel-drive system which raises to 220mm ground clearance in off-road situations.

Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) is a new feature in both versions of the XV. Activated by buttons on the steering wheel, the driving mode selector changes the engine and transmission settings between fuel economy and sport.

The new XV sports revised suspension and spring rates for improved steering response and a more comfortable drive.

A rival to vehicles like the Hyundai Creta and Mazda CX-5, the XV range remains powered by a normally-aspirated 2.0l boxer petrol engine delivering 115kW of power and 196Nm of torque. It’s paired with a CVT automatic with a seven-speed manual mode accessed by steering wheel shift paddles.