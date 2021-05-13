New Triumph Trident 660 is an easy rider

With edgy looks, a peppy triple-cylinder engine and an appealing price tag, the 660 Trident has arrived in SA as Triumph’s new entry-level machine.

Call it a naked street bike or a retro-cool commuter, the Trident occupies something of a middle ground much like its rivals, the Yamaha MT-07 and Kawasaki Z650.

This middleweight machine may appeal to newer riders as a stepping stone into the big-bike league, or to former superbikers who have outgrown the need to ride at 300km/h.

Either way, the new Trident 660 is a feel-good bike that reminds a lot of Triumph’s Street Triple 675 in its easy rideability and agile nature, even though it’s not as punchy.

The three-cylinder 660cc engine musters 60kW at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of torque at 6,250rpm, which serves up pace that falls into the not-quite-exciting category but is satisfyingly brisk and has decent midrange torque.

Like the Street Triple, the Trident is bereft of any fairing or wind protection, making it more of a short-hop commuter and breakfast-run machine than long-distance tourer. It has the styling swagger of a junior streetfighter. The lack of plastic covers puts all the mechanical components on display, and these are stylishly executed with the smart-looking finishes of modern Triumph repute.

At the Trident’s launch, Bruce Allen, CEO of Triumph Motorcycles SA, guided us on a tour of Jozi’s urban environs including the trendy-gritty Maboneng district with its cafes and attractive street art. The Trident is an accessible, easy-riding machine. It zipped through those busy urban streets feeling pleasantly nimble and wieldy, with its compact size, light clutch and smooth gearshifts contributing to its stress-free riding nature.