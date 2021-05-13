ROAD SAFETY
#Love30 campaign calls for urban speed limit of 30km/h
UN Global Road Safety Week aims to slash speeds where vehicles and pedestrians converge
The sixth UN Global Road Safety Week is calling on policymakers to act for low-speed streets worldwide, limiting speeds to 30km/h where people walk, live and play.
From May 17 to 23 Global Road Safety Week will promote the #Love30 campaign, which aims to globally restrict speed limits where vehicles and pedestrians converge. According to the organisers, low-speed streets save lives and are the heart of any community.
“This is why we’re calling on policymakers to act for low-speed streets worldwide, limiting speeds to 30km/h where people walk, live and play,” according to a #Love30 campaign spokesperson.
The #Love30 movement says evidence from around the world shows that low-speed streets reduce the risk of serious injuries and save lives. In Tanzania, for instance, road injuries were cut by as much as 26% when evidence-based programmes by Amend, a non-profit organisation that uses science and advocacy to ensure safe, healthy and equitable mobilisation in that country by reducing speeds at high-risk school vicinities.
In Toronto, Canada, it is said road crashes fell by 28% when speed limits were reduced from 40km/h to 30km/h, which also led to a two-thirds reduction in serious and fatal injuries.
In Colombia, Bogota has included 30km/h zones in a package of measures in its speed management plan that have reduced traffic fatalities by 32%, while a UK study found that lower speed limits of 30km/h were associated with a 42% reduction in road casualties in London and 63% in Bristol between 2008 and 2016.
Other studies suggest that there can be a casualty reduction of up to 6% for each 1.6km/h speed reduction for urban roads, while the World Health Organization (WHO) says it has concluded that an increase in average speed of 1km/h results in a 3% higher risk of a crash and a 4%-5% increase in fatalities.
The UN’s Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 has the ambitious target of preventing at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries around the world by 2030.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.