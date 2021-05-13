Life / Motoring

EVENTS

Daytona to host Supercar Sunday at Melrose Arch

Justworx Daytona Rally contestants will parade their high-powered machines

13 May 2021 - 16:19 Staff Writer
A group of SA supercar owners will be taking on the Justworx Daytona Rally in their powerful sports machines. Picture: SUPPLIED
A group of SA supercar owners will be taking on the Justworx Daytona Rally in their powerful sports machines. Picture: SUPPLIED

On May 16, the Johannesburg public will be treated to a display of supercars at Melrose Arch.

Starting at 10.30am, exotic car dealer Daytona will be hosting a Supercar Sunday to bid farewell to a large portion of the vehicles taking part in the Justworx Daytona Rally, before they head off to Gqeberha for the start of the event.

A group of supercar owners will be taking on more than 1,500km of tar, mountain passes and race circuits against one another from May 20-25 in some of the world’s most powerful sports machines. These include a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Ferrari 488, McLaren Senna, Porsche GT3 RS, McLaren 765LT, and Ferrari F8, as well as a few special collection cars including a 1992 BMW 325i and a Corvette Stingray.

The six-day rally starts in Gqeberha and ends in Cape Town, and the best moments will be captured on the Daytona Rally Instagram page (@daytonarally).

Daytona becomes SA’s Koenigsegg importer

Swedish mega car brand will be available from the Melrose Arch dealership
Life
2 months ago

Porsche GT2 RS blitzes to 100km/h in under 3 seconds

This recently-discontinued Nurburgring hero is still the most powerful 911 money can buy
Life
1 month ago

McLaren reveals its future in new Artura

Motor News was given exclusive access to the new supercar ahead of its reveal this week
Life
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Early dementia can be detected by driving ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Jeff Bezos and his superyacht join the ...
Life
3.
BIG READ: Why post-apartheid SA is unravelling
Life
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Zille too fast asleep to ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Two blondies with funny hair and ...
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.