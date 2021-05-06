Wilder Ferrari 812 Competizione models revealed

Ferrari has revealed its all-new 812 Superfast special editions, the 812 Competizione and Competizione Aperta, which are the most potent combustion-engined Ferrari road cars to date.

With stripes and dramatic louvres, they are more sportingly focused beasts with extra power and motorsport-derived components.

The 812 Competizione A (open top), is a Targa-style, V12 powered hairdryer. The 812 Competizione is limited to 999 units worldwide.

Both the Competizione and Competizione A wield naturally-aspirated 6.5l, V12 engines from the 812 Superfast, but are upgraded with a number of key technical modifications, some borrowed from Ferrari’s F1 exploits.

These include the optimisation of the intake system, reduction of internal friction, titanium con-rods that are 40% lighter, and a lighter crankshaft.

It has boosted power by 22kW to 610kW, though the 692Nm of torque is down on the Superfast’s 718Nm, but the new engine revs to a higher 9,500rpm. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, maximum speed is 340km/h, the same as the Superfast, while the 0-100km/h time of 2.85sec is a fractional improvement over the 2.9sec of the regular model.

Their maker says the Competiziones thrill more and corner better than their donor cars, thanks to the first-time fitment of independent, four-wheel steering.

Because they corner faster, a better brake cooling was needed to avoid compromising frontal downforce generation, and thus the brake cooling system is redesigned and inspired by the new front “Aero” caliper with an integrated air intake that debuted on the SF90 Stradale.