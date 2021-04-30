Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Marquez wary of Jerez on return to site of season-ending MotoGP crash

The former world champion says he has no expectations as he aims to get back to his best

30 April 2021 - 10:56 Rohith Nair
Marc Marquez, who crashed out of his home race last year, but has also won it three times. Picture: REUTERS
Marc Marquez, who crashed out of his home race last year, but has also won it three times. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Less than a year after suffering a season-ending crash in the MotoGP opener in Jerez, six-times world champion Marc Marquez is not burdening himself with any expectations as he looks to get back to his best after making his return earlier this month.

Marquez fractured his arm in the 2020 season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last July and did not race again all year, even missing the opening two rounds of the 2021 season in Qatar.

The 28-year-old Repsol Honda rider made his return at the Portuguese Grand Prix this month and said he is wary of the Jerez track, even though he has won his home race three times before and finished on the podium four other times.

“I don’t feel like my physical condition is very different [from Portugal], it’s very similar,” Marquez told reporters on Thursday.

“My target is to try to be more stable with my physical condition all weekend in a circuit that I know, at a circuit I have good and bad memories. But better memories than worse, this will be important.

“[I have] no clear target, just ride the bike, more kilometres, try to feel better on the position of the bike. We know better where our limit is now. It’s not the bike, it’s not the tyres — it’s me.”

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo leads the riders’ standings with 61 points after wins in Doha and Portugal. The Frenchman won the first two races last season in Jerez with Yamaha’s satellite team.

“I’m feeling pretty excited, first of all because I love this track but also because I’m feeling great on the bike and great with the team,” Quartararo said. “It means nothing that we won both races last year.” 

Reuters

Marc Marquez cleared to return ahead of Portuguese MotoGP

The six-times world champion returns after three surgeries and nine months out of the sport
Life
2 weeks ago

Entries open for 2021 Simola Hillclimb

Popular Knysna racing event to take place from September 2-5
Life
3 days ago

Brad Binder reflects on impressive MotoGP ride in Portugal

SA rider flies to fifth in Portimao after starting 15th on his KTM
Life
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
How Nelson Mandela acquired his first BMW
Life / Motoring
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
4.
The week in pictures
Life
5.
Volkswagen unveils refreshed and tech-laden Polo
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Marc Marquez cleared to return ahead of Portuguese MotoGP

Life / Motoring

MotoGP returns without Marquez as grid reshuffle blows title race wide open

Sport / Other Sport

Quartararo grabs maiden win as Marquez crashes out

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.