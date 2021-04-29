Porsche Taycan is planet-friendly and playful

Affordable electric vehicles (EVs) for the masses are still some years away, but the premium end of the market has a growing array of choices for well-heeled early adopters of nonpolluting cars.

The Porsche Taycan launched last year demonstrated that not only can battery-powered cars be friendly to the planet, they can be exciting too. The range-topping Taycan Turbo S — which retains conventional petrol-engined nomenclature even though it’s an electric — is a 560kW beast that accelerates quicker than a Formula One car for the first couple of seconds. Its 0-100km/h time is claimed at 2.8 seconds — about the same as the petrol-engined Porsche 911 Turbo S — and it has a 260km/h top speed.

Having wowed us with such fearsome figures in its halo electric model — including its R3,977,000 price — Porsche has now launched the Taycan in an entry-level version selling for R2,227,000. It’s available in two power outputs — a standard 300kW with an overboost mode and launch control, and an optional Performance Battery Plus that increases output to 350kW. It’s the latter version on test.

The range also offers a 4S model with 390kW and a Turbo with 500kW, both of which were launched last year at the same time as the Taycan Turbo S.

Though the newest and most affordable version — simply called the Taycan — has none of the peel-your-face-back intensity of a true supercar, there’s more than enough sporting prowess to paint a smile on your dial and its 5.4 second 0-100km/h time and 230km/h top speed are nothing to sniff at.

The main enjoyment of electric cars lies in their instant response, and a firm shove of the throttle sends this Taycan forward at a brisk and lag-free pace. There are no gears; it’s a seamless and instant surge of power that’s useful for stealing gaps in traffic or quick overtakes.

It all happens with disarming silence too, unless you select the Porsche Electric Sport Sound switch that augments the typical electric-car motor noise.

The entry-level version is the only Taycan that’s driven by its rear wheels, and the other models have all-wheel drive to better harness their extra power.

It gives this Taycan a playful nature, with a tail flick easily enticed when you’re eager with the throttle in corner exits. That said, any sideways action is quickly quelled by the stability control system, and this rear-wheel drive car is exuberant without being a handful to drive.

It drives like a proper Porsche too, with a chassis that delivers exceptional handling. Batteries mounted in the floor provide a low centre of gravity and much nimbler cornering manners than you expect of a nearly 5m long car that weighs two tons, and the steering delivers the Porsche-typical directness and meaty feel.