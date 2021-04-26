Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Entries open for 2021 Simola Hillclimb

Popular Knysna racing event to take place from September 2-5

26 April 2021 - 12:09 Motor News Reporter
The annual Simola Hillclinb attracts a diverse mix of modern and classic cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
The annual Simola Hillclinb attracts a diverse mix of modern and classic cars. Picture: SUPPLIED

After three postponements due to the pandemic, the 2021 Simola Hillclimb is scheduled to take place from September 2-5.

The online competitor entry process is open at www.simolahillclimb.com, with applications closing on May 31 2021.

Due to its popularity the Simola Hillclimb is an invitational event. The “Request for Invitation” process opened with an exclusive entry period on April 19 for those competitors who had already donated their 2020 entry fee to the event to ensure its survival. In appreciation, the organisers offered them a guaranteed entry to this year’s event.

The entry process now opens to all other competitors who are invited to submit their intent to enter. The full list of applications will then be evaluated by the organisers.

The annual event in Knysna attracts a diverse range of modern and classic cars competing to be quickest up the challenging 1.9km Simola Hillclimb course.

“We are excited to finally be able to call for competitors to lodge their intent to enter the 2021 Simola Hillclimb,” says Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival, owner of the event.

“We are now confident that the September window will allow us to host the Hillclimb safely, and within all the regulations and protocols which prevail at the time,” Shrosbree says.

Request for invitations are not accepted on a first come first serve basis, but purely according to organisers’ criteria, according to sporting director Geoff Goddard.

“Each year we have the very difficult task of selecting the final entries for the event and there is always disappointment among those that don’t make the cut,” he says, explaining that the event is significantly oversubscribed each year.

DJ Run for classic motorcycles cancelled

The pandemic puts paid to this year’s event, but the intention is to stage the 50th run in March 2022
Life
2 months ago

Ford puts development team into the racing seat

Former workshop driver Wiseman Gumede makes his debut in SA Cross Country Series
Life
1 month ago

Festival of Motoring at Kyalami postponed

Annual car-lovers event becomes the latest casualty of Covid-19 pandemic
Life
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Team ‘overwhelmed by honour’ as SA’s ‘My Octopus ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Deepak Chopra foresees a future of wellness travel
Life
3.
The risk of blood clots may be higher with Covid ...
Life
4.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Haval ramps up the appeal with new Jolion
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Do you have what it takes to win the virtual Simola Hillclimb?

Life / Motoring

SA’s Brett Soso to head up new McLaren division

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.