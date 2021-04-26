Entries open for 2021 Simola Hillclimb

After three postponements due to the pandemic, the 2021 Simola Hillclimb is scheduled to take place from September 2-5.

The online competitor entry process is open at www.simolahillclimb.com, with applications closing on May 31 2021.

Due to its popularity the Simola Hillclimb is an invitational event. The “Request for Invitation” process opened with an exclusive entry period on April 19 for those competitors who had already donated their 2020 entry fee to the event to ensure its survival. In appreciation, the organisers offered them a guaranteed entry to this year’s event.

The entry process now opens to all other competitors who are invited to submit their intent to enter. The full list of applications will then be evaluated by the organisers.

The annual event in Knysna attracts a diverse range of modern and classic cars competing to be quickest up the challenging 1.9km Simola Hillclimb course.

“We are excited to finally be able to call for competitors to lodge their intent to enter the 2021 Simola Hillclimb,” says Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival, owner of the event.

“We are now confident that the September window will allow us to host the Hillclimb safely, and within all the regulations and protocols which prevail at the time,” Shrosbree says.

Request for invitations are not accepted on a first come first serve basis, but purely according to organisers’ criteria, according to sporting director Geoff Goddard.

“Each year we have the very difficult task of selecting the final entries for the event and there is always disappointment among those that don’t make the cut,” he says, explaining that the event is significantly oversubscribed each year.