Peugeot 3008 gets a stylish new midlife vibe

The Peugeot 3008 was launched in 2016 and has garnered many international awards, including 2017 European car of the year. Now the C-segment SUV has received a midlife refresher.

It is a segment that accounts for one out of nine new cars sold in SA and includes rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5 and VW Tiguan.

A facelift gives the French SUV a fresh look with a frameless grille, more aggressively styled front LED headlamps and fang-style daytime running lights — the latter mimicking Peugeot’s smaller 2008 SUV, which was recently launched in SA.

The feline theme, inspired by the brand’s lion badge, continues in the 3008’s rear with 3D tail lights shaped like three claw marks. The tail lights are now full LEDs and are covered in smoked glass.

The 3008 (pronounced three-thousand-and-eight) also has an updated interior with a larger, 10” high-definition touch screen for the infotainment system in the top of the range GT model — the other two variants have smaller 8” systems. To complement the touch screen, elegant aluminium piano keys allow direct access to the main infotainment functions.

The piano keys help create an interior with Peugeot’s typical upmarket flair, and the facelift comes with new trims that add to the allure. The range-topping 3008 GT model is now available with new red nappa leather upholstery as an option over the standard black nappa.