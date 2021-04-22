Mercedes E300 cabrio is a smooth-riding indulgence

I’ve always liked the Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupé from the days when they were badged 300 CE. Those curves, the huge headlights and the elegant lines were the clinchers. But there was not much wrong with the cabriolet version.

Quite anxious to find out how the newly facelifted modern range stacks up, I got introduced to the E300 cabriolet AMG Line.

It certainly delivers on a sense of occasion with its frontal styling given flair by an AMG grille filled with sparkly accents and rectangular shaped rear lights that differ from the teardrop outline of its sedan brethren. The rear also avoids the hump-like disproportions that usually afflict cabrios.

My Polar White test unit that has design elements similar to both the old S-Class convertible and the AMG GT was tastefully specified with 20-inch double-spoke AMG alloys and a petite boot-lid spoiler.

The multilayered fabric roof is peeled off with a press of a button and stored in the boot, which doesn’t leave much room for luggage or a golf bag.

But it shelters a quality cabin with a 2+2 seating arrangement on beautifully trimmed black on white leather covered seats with sun-repelling technology. Space for rear passengers is quite generous too, roof open or closed.

True, it looks like most of new Mercs inside with its turbine vents but the devil's in the detail. They've fiddled with out-of-sight enhancements like noise suppression through wheels that are padded with foam materials and other scientific solutions to create a higher air of luxury.

In ensuring comfortable and continuous roofless driving through the looming winter season there’s an Aircap on the A-pillar that pops up and filters the approaching draft from the cabin, Airscarf that blows hot air at neck level, and a heavy duty cabin heater.

The rest of the luxury features are Mercedes fare with the latest MBUX multimedia system running through an optional pair of 31.2cm screens. The standard fitment screens are 26cm a piece.

But you must experience the new steering wheel with its capacitive buttons where you now simply slide a thumb to raise the volume. If this sounds like an annoyance there are still tactile buttons, though few, and voice control which is much improved.