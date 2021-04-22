Haval ramps up the appeal with new Jolion

Haval has bolstered SA’s ever-growing SUV segment with the new Jolion, a compact crossover that has keen pricing, eye-catching styling and high spec levels as its calling cards.

At 4,472mm in length the Chinese vehicle rivals more expensive SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Peugeot 3008 and VW Tiguan in terms of size. In price it is a competitor to smaller SUVs like the Volkswagen T-Cross and Hyundai Venue.

The Jolion (derived from the Chinese word Chulian which means “first love”), slots between the smaller H2 and larger H6 in Haval’s local range, but will essentially replace the H2 as that vehicle is in its run-out phase.

The Jolion is available in five model variants, all powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine with outputs of 105kW and 210Nm. They are all front-wheel drives, available in a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Jolion offers good value in a hypercompetitive market segment. At a starting price of a snip under R300,000 the baseline 1.5T City model lays on standard features such as cruise control, aircon, a touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry with push button start, electric mirrors, daytime running lights, electronic parking brake and 17inch alloy wheels.

The Haval Jolion has not yet been crash tested but standard safety fare includes dual front airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, driver fatigue detection and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Premium spec adds a reversing camera, roof rails, leather steering wheel, downhill assist, automatic headlights and dual-zone aircon.

The Luxury model in addition has electrically-adjustable leather seats, 18inch alloys, curtain airbags, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, driving modes (standard, eco, sports and snow) and adjustable steering modes (sport, comfort and light).