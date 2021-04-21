Ferrari 812 revealed with 610kW and 9,500rpm redline

Ferrari has revealed the first images of its stunning, new, limited-edition 812 Superfast special series, which will have its world première on May 5.

The Italian carmaker says the new model is the ultimate expression an extreme, front-engined berlinetta (sports coupé), honing the characteristics of the critically acclaimed 812 Superfast to a level never seen before.

“The result is a car that encapsulates and epitomises the company’s 70-plus years of experience on the world’s circuits, drawing on its thoroughbred sports car DNA to deliver a perfect marriage of performance, form and function,” says Ferrari.

The front-engined, rear-wheel drive grand tourer is aimed at Ferrari’s most passionate collectors and connoisseurs.

Maranello’s special edition 812 Superfast will be the most powerful combustion-engined Ferrari road car to date, with only the SF90 Stradale and LaFerrari hybrids more powerful overall.

The special edition’s 6.5l normally aspirated V12 engine produces a muscular 610kW of power and revs to an acoustically spectacular 9,500rpm — compared with the 588kW and 8,500rpm peak of the standard 812 Superfast.

Ferrari hasn’t yet quoted performance figures but the special edition should comfortably beat the standard 812 Superfast’s 340km/h top speed and 0-100km/h sprint of 2.9 seconds.

The power tweak is achieved using state-of-the-art materials, redesigning many of the engine’s key components, a new valve timing mechanism and a new exhaust system.

Helping to harness all the grunt is the adoption of independent steering on all four wheels. This extends the feeling of agility when cornering as well as providing unparalleled responsiveness to steering inputs.