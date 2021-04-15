Steroid-boosted Mercedes-AMG GLEs land in SA

The steroid-boosted AMG versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLE have finally landed in SA after a year-long delay caused by the pandemic.

Merc’s midsize SUV is now available in fast Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 guise with a six-cylinder engine, and the even faster V8-engined GLE 63 S — both versions available in a choice of regular SUV or SUV-Coupé body styles.

They are the latest additions to a burgeoning high-performance SUV segment populated by rivals like the BMW X5 M, Audi RSQ8 and Range Rover Sport SVR to mention a few.

The GLE 53 4Matic+ and GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé are both powered by an electrified, twin turbocharged 3.0l straight six cylinder engine with spirited outputs of 320kW and 520Nm, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive.

The EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16kW and 250Nm and additionally feeds the 48V on-board electrical system, both enhancing performance and reducing fuel consumption.

Performance is quoted as 0-100km/h in a brisk 5.3 seconds and a 250km/h top speed.