The rare VW Passat that wielded a W8 engine

The Volkswagen group’s W engines have come to prominence in a number of high-powered Bugatti and Bentley models.

Along with the W16 used in the Bugatti Veyron and the W12 in the Bentley, versions of this unusual engine have also been used in a handful of Volkswagens and Audis, with the most unique being the W8-powered Passat produced from 2001-2004.

The engine’s architecture offered a compact yet powerful alternative to larger V6 and V8 engines.

The W8 had two narrow-angle V4 engines bolted together on a common crankshaft to form a “W” shape — essentially half a Veyron engine. This unique packaging allowed the eight-cylinder 4.0l engine to fit inside the Passat’s engine bay, which could previously house nothing larger than a V6.

By the standards of today’s sports sedans, the W8 Passat’s 205kW and 370Nm outputs look tame, but it comprehensively outgunned the fourth-generation Golf GTI of the time, which produced 132kW and 235Nm.

It was the most expensive car produced by VW, but it was still cheaper than similarly powered executive cars from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. It was VW Group chair Ferdinand Piëch’s desire to move the VW brand more upmarket, which continued with the W12-engined Phaeton launched in 2002.