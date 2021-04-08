Ferrari 812 GTS Spider has blue-blood history

A driver assistance feature called Ferrari peak performance gave the steering wheel an additional feeling of torque to indicate when I was approaching the limit of the car’s grip on the road, so I’d know when to ease off; Ferrari power oversteer gave the steering wheel a gentle nudge to help automatically realign the car correctly as I powered out of corners.

I didn’t actually register those inputs as I drove — they were nowhere near that obtrusive. I had to look up what Ferrari had done to make the car feel so natural and elegant to drive. The 812 GTS is so balanced and controlled that even on the hairy, two-lane highway, it gave me the kind of confidence possessed by a newly vaccinated boomer in Boca.

I was even more grateful, though, for the 812 GTS staying quiet through it all. The “Blu Aharabian” exterior of my test car downplayed Ferrari’s usually loquacious curves and arches — all the better for earning the benefit of the doubt from the ever-watchful cops patrolling Highway 2. (Given two vehicles speeding past at the same rate, they’ll inevitably go for one that looks wilder.) Meanwhile, the retractable hardtop sealed the interior cabin so well that road and engine noise presented a low, melodic hum. My ears were grateful for the reprieve from the kind of screaming you typically expect in convertibles, let alone exotic supercars.

I’ve written before about how much I like the “Manettino” dial Ferrari keeps on its steering wheels: the little red switch allows for quick changes among drive settings. In the sportier drive modes, with the red dial turned to Sport and Race, say, both upshift and downshift times were significantly cut, while shortened gear ratios made the car’s response to the throttle feel instantaneous; under slower speeds, it allowed the car to stay nimble and light rather than bogged down, unlike the way some fast cars feel when they’re not being pushed.

This half-a-million-dollar sports car was still a joy to drive after four days of some blistering speed. It remained drama-free and light, lacking the stress that some high-priced, high-performance cars can present of breaking something or accidentally killing yourself. Some cars are so powerful that an overcorrection at high speeds (say on a tight mountain curve) or a smash on the accelerator at a stop light can send them perilously out of control.

Suited for Sunday sundries

I must admit that, aside from that run up Highway 2, I didn’t do anything too extraordinary while I had the 812 GTS for the week. I did normal things: I drove to Sunset Tower and Cecconi’s. I chose flowers from an open-air market and house hunted in Beachwood Canyon. I window shopped down Rodeo Drive. That retractable hardtop — down in 14 seconds at speeds up to 45km/h — enabled me to enjoy the glorious, sunny skies for many of my drives, apart from the one on Rodeo. (Sunscreen not included.)

And no-one batted an eye. As I said earlier — especially with the top up — this Ferrari is downright reticent in its stance. The Rodeo shoppers were far too busy watching myriad flashier, if less expensive, supercars roll past.