Volkswagen reveals new Taigo SUV

Volkswagen fans will soon have yet another small SUV to consider in the form of the new Taigo.

VW has shown teaser sketches of the new model it plans to introduce to Europe late in 2021 and in SA next year.

The new Taigo is a compact coupe-style crossover vehicle which the company says is based on the Volkswagen Nivus, a model it sells in Brazil.

With the growing sales popularity of compact SUVs, VW and other carmakers continue to launch new models into the segment and create ever new niches.

With not much technical information shared, VW says the vehicle will be positioned above the popular T-Cross, though that gap was seemingly already filled by the Golf-based T-Roc that went on sale in SA late in 2020.

A quick dimensions check reveals that the Taigo’s donor vehicle, the Nivus, is 4,266mm long, which is similar to both the T-Roc (4,234mm) and T-Cross (4,235mm).

“The Taigo is a new addition to Volkswagen’s range of SUVs in the small vehicle segment. It impresses with a dynamic and emotional design, economical TSI engines, LED headlights as standard, a modern operating concept, a fully digital cockpit and a multitude of assist and connectivity systems,” says a VW press release.

The new Taigo will be manufactured in Pamplona, Spain.