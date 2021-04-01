Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Volkswagen reveals new Taigo SUV

New coupe-style crossover will be pitched between the T-Cross and T-Roc

01 April 2021 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
The Taigo adds to a spate of new compact SUVs launched by VW in recent years. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Taigo adds to a spate of new compact SUVs launched by VW in recent years. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen fans will soon have yet another small SUV to consider in the form of the new Taigo.

VW has shown teaser sketches of the new model it plans to introduce to Europe late in 2021 and in SA next year.

The new Taigo is a compact coupe-style crossover vehicle which the company says is based on the Volkswagen Nivus, a model it sells in Brazil.

With the growing sales popularity of compact SUVs, VW and other carmakers continue to launch new models into the segment and create ever new niches.

With not much technical information shared, VW says the vehicle will be positioned above the popular T-Cross, though that gap was seemingly already filled by the Golf-based T-Roc that went on sale in SA late in 2020.

A quick dimensions check reveals that the Taigo’s donor vehicle, the Nivus, is 4,266mm long, which is similar to both the T-Roc (4,234mm) and T-Cross (4,235mm). 

“The Taigo is a new addition to Volkswagen’s range of SUVs in the small vehicle segment. It impresses with a dynamic and emotional design, economical TSI engines, LED headlights as standard, a modern operating concept, a fully digital cockpit and a multitude of assist and connectivity systems,” says a VW press release.

The new Taigo will be manufactured in Pamplona, Spain.

Toyota Urban Cruiser takes on Suzuki twin

With both offering good value for money, brand loyalty and warranties will decide sales winner
Life
1 week ago

Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age

SA's best-selling compact SUV still looks fresh though the 1.5's refinement lags behind rivals
Life
1 month ago

Volkswagen T-Roc is capable but compromised

VW’s new crossover is a stylish ride but cheap cabin plastics spoil the party
Life
1 month ago

Mazda’s curvy CX-30 feeds a growing fad

The coupe-SUV slots between the CX-3 and the larger CX-5 as a stylish but practical alternative
Life
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nhlanhla Mazibuko has electric bakkie-sized dreams
Life / Motoring
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Arabica bean crisis set for a deep, long brew​
Life
4.
Can’t make car repayments? Here are your options
Life / Motoring
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine blends thrive on the ...
Life

Related Articles

Audi launches fire-breathing RS6 and RS7

Life / Motoring

Enhanced Roush Ford Mustangs will be in SA soon

Life / Motoring

Bentley unleashes the 335km/h Continental GT Speed

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.