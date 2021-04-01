Kia electric EV6 promises up to 510km range

Kia has launched its ultra fast-charging EV6 as the first car to be based on the company’s dedicated new platform for electric vehicles.

An 800V capability enables the EV6 to be charged from 10 to 80% battery in just 18 minutes, and to a 100km range in just four and a half minutes — the latter similar to the time it takes to fill a petrol or diesel car.

The premium crossover SUV is a halo model symbolising Kia’s newly transformed brand, but more affordable battery-powered vehicles will soon be launched to grow the company’s electric vehicle (EV) offering. The EV6 is the first of 11 new EV models from Kia by 2026, and 40% of the Korean brand’s vehicles will be either fully electric or hybrids by 2030.

The top model in the new EV6 range unveiled this week is the high-performance GT which has outputs of 430kW and 740Nm, giving it the claimed ability to cover the 0-100km/h sprint in a sportscar-like 3.5 seconds and achieve a 260km/h top speed.

The EV6 range, available in rear- and all-wheel drive configurations, offers a number of zero-emission powertrain configurations, with the long-range model able to travel more than 510km on a single charge, claims Kia. The baseline model has outputs of 125kW and 350Nm.

Smart regenerative braking, offering six levels, slows the car and recuperates kinetic energy to maximise driving range.