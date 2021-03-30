Land Rover reaches for the stars with Virgin Galactic

Land Rover’s vehicles have established a very down-to-earth image with their off-roading abilities, but the brand has recently become involved in space tourism.

This week, the British carmaker announced a three-year extension to its global partnership, signed in 2014, with Virgin Galactic, the world’s first commercial spaceline.

Virgin Galactic’s latest spaceship was unveiled on March 30, supported by a Range Rover Astronaut Edition.

Land Rover says it will remain an integrated part of Virgin Galactic’s day-to-day operations as the company completes test flights with its spacecraft and begins a regular commercial service.

Land Rovers are used by the Virgin Galactic team for towing the space vehicles, carrying equipment and clearing runways before take-off. They played key roles during the company’s first two space flights, which saw Virgin Galactic become the first private company to fly humans to space on a spaceship designed for commercial service.

A fleet of Land Rovers also supported Virgin Galactic’s relocation from its manufacturing and test facilities in Mojave, California, to Spaceport America in New Mexico — the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport.

Virgin Galactic has signed up about 600 Future Astronaut customers, who will be transported to their flights from Spaceport America, in Land Rovers.

In 2019, Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson and Jaguar Land Rover chief creative officer Prof Gerry McGovern OBE unveiled the Range Rover Astronaut Edition. The luxury SUVs, which feature special detailing inspired by space travel, were created by Land Rover SV Bespoke and are offered exclusively to Virgin Galactic Future Astronauts.