NEW MODELS
Enhanced Roush Ford Mustangs will be in SA soon
These popular mad ponies get new enhancements and a power increase for 2021
Ford Performance Centre, the curators of modified Ford Mustangs with huge power outputs, has announced its 2021 Roush range.
A Roush car is created by taking a standard Mustang GT and strapping on a supercharger to its 5.0l V8 engine.
For 2021 the company says its usual stage three tweak raises the standard car’s 331kW and 529Nm to 560kW and 910Nm, nearly double the torque figure. The Roush car gets two auxiliary coolers, a differential cooler and an automatic transmission cooler to keep temperatures at bay.
You will also have the option to add more horses to up output to 578kW, thanks to upgrades that include a new air filter, an upgraded supercharger belt, additional tuning of the direct injection and optimised calibration of the engine’s ECU.
A further enhancement to the latest range sees high-performance Continental ExtremeContact Sport 20-inch rubber fitted on Jet Black wheels and alternatively Agate Gray forged wheels.
Tauter body control and reduced body lean during cornering and braking is provided by the Roush-calibrated MagneRide suspension with its active, magnetically controlled dampers said to enhance performance whether on road or track.
The R9 aero kits includes heat extracting hood vents, fender vents, high flow upper and lower grilles, functional aero corner pockets, rear aerofoils and a blacked-out rear deck lid panel that sits above the quad black-tip performance exhaust.
Interiors are updated with custom gauge cluster overlays, illuminated door sills, sports-leather seats featuring the Roush logo and Roush key fobs.
There’s also a Podium Package as an option. With this pack the Roush comes with an active aerodynamics carbon fibre rear wing, Brembo brakes with upgraded pads and rotors and Roush billet pedals.
“The 2021 Roush Mustang exceeds every expectation of a high-performance muscle car and leverages a mix of motorsport heritage that adds a new dimension to this iconic vehicle,” says Andrew Mtsweni, marketing manager at Performance Centre.
The 2021 Roush Mustangs will be available in SA later this year and pricing will be known closer to their arrival.
