Buy Teslas with bitcoin, says Elon Musk

Bengaluru — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the company’s electric vehicles (EVs) can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the US later this year.

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted on Wednesday, adding that bitcoin paid to Tesla will not be converted into conventional currency.

In February, the EV maker said it had bought $1.5bn of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.