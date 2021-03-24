Life / Motoring

NEWS

Buy Teslas with bitcoin, says Elon Musk

The option will be available outside the US later in 2021

24 March 2021 - 11:39 Maria Ponnezhath
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the company’s electric vehicles (EVs) can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the US later this year.

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted on Wednesday, adding that bitcoin paid to Tesla will not be converted into conventional currency.

In February, the EV maker said it had bought $1.5bn of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Musk, who has been promoting cryptocurrencies on his Twitter account, has criticised conventional cash, saying when it “has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere”.

He had said the difference with cash made it “adventurous enough” for the S&P 500 company to hold the cryptocurrency.

After Tesla’s investment in bitcoin, several companies, including Uber Technologies and Twitter, shared their views on the cryptocurrency. 

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing company discussed and “quickly dismissed” the idea of investing in bitcoin. However, he added that Uber could potentially accept the cryptocurrency as payment.

Twitter had said earlier it was still undecided about holding bitcoin, while General Motors said it will evaluate whether bitcoin can be accepted as payment for its vehicles.

Tesla recently added “Technoking of Tesla” to Musk’s list of official titles.

Reuters

Elon Musk isn’t the first to sell cars for bitcoin

Some car dealers say they beat Tesla to the trend, and bitcoin payments are a growing
Life
1 month ago

New Tesla is world’s quickest car, claims Elon Musk

The electric Model S sedan silently whisks from 0-96km/h in less than two seconds
Life
1 month ago

Hackers fool self-driving cars into sudden braking

‘Phantom’ stop sign on digital billboard causes Tesla to slam on the brakes
Life
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nhlanhla Mazibuko has electric bakkie-sized dreams
Life / Motoring
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The geek’s legend behind the ...
Life
4.
Casting a new look at the fitness of fly-fishing
Life
5.
BIG READ: How the ANC has chased away investors, ...
Life

Related Articles

Has Volkswagen what it takes to overtake Tesla?

Companies

Tesla’s Elon Musk adds ‘technoking’ to job title

Companies / Industrials

Tesla division reportedly building mega-battery for Texas power grid

Companies

Volvo to go all electric by 2030

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.