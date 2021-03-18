Life / Motoring TRENDS Would you wear a bracelet to make you more visible to cars? Preparing for a driverless-car future, Princeton team invents a radar wristband for pedestrians BL PREMIUM

Would you wear a radar-reflecting wristband to prevent being hit by a self-driving car?

That’s the idea being proposed by a team from Princeton University in the US to make pedestrians and cyclists more visible to a vehicle’s artificial intelligence when driverless cars take to the roads in the future...