TRENDS
Would you wear a bracelet to make you more visible to cars?
Preparing for a driverless-car future, Princeton team invents a radar wristband for pedestrians
18 March 2021 - 05:04
Would you wear a radar-reflecting wristband to prevent being hit by a self-driving car?
That’s the idea being proposed by a team from Princeton University in the US to make pedestrians and cyclists more visible to a vehicle’s artificial intelligence when driverless cars take to the roads in the future...
