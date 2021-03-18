New BMW M3 and M4 are faster, more refined

BMW’s new M3 Competition and the M4 Competition coupé have touched down in SA in classic rear wheel drive format.

Both cars are powered by a twin-turbo six-cylinder in-line 3.0l engine that generates 375kW and 650Nm (up from 331kW and 550Nm for the previous generation cars), paired with a torque converter eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the former twin-clutch M-DCT. BMW says the two cars will also become available with the option of M xDrive all wheel drive later this year.

The caboodle of performance-enhancing tech includes an active M differential, adaptive M suspension, variable steering ratios, and compound brakes with two settings for pedal feel and response. Carbon ceramic brakes are an optional extra.

The M mode now incorporates Road, Sport and Track settings and a new M Drive Professional when specified. This optional new setting, found in the standard-fitment BMW Live Cockpit Professional with its full digital displays, allows for an M Drift analyser that scores your sideways driving skills, a lap timer and new M Traction Control that’s adjustable in 10 stages.

The new M3 and M4 also benefit from roomier interiors than their predecessors. As standard fitment both M cabins get splashed with carbon fibre décor and leather-clad sports seats with an illuminated model name. Carbon seats with racing harness preparedness that can be covered in a blue and yellow colour scheme are an R80,000 option.

But nothing can prepare you for the enhancements in all areas found in these new mid-sized M cars. Performance is exceptional; enough for 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds for both models and 290km/h flat out.