New Subaru Outback to go on sale in May

The SUV will debut new convenience features while retaining its comfort and off-road prowess

17 March 2021 - 17:21 Motor News Reporter
The Subaru Outback is back with a new engine and better tech. Picture: SUPPLIED
Subaru Southern Africa has announced the imminent arrival of the all-new Subaru Outback SUV.

The new Outback is the next step in the evolution of the SUV wagon that Subaru pioneered 27 years ago. It will debut some new technologies from the brand, starting with gesture control that works by waving a hand or arm directly in front of the rear Subaru badge for automatic opening of the tail gate.

Also new to the range, and to the brand, is DriverFocus, a driver distraction mitigation system that makes use of cameras and facial recognition to monitor the driver for signs of fatigue or distraction and warns the driver when it detects a lack of focus and attention to the road, according to Subaru.

This system also allows for facial recognition to automatically adjust driving position and mirrors to pre-programmed settings for up to five individual drivers.

The new Outback ditches the previous 3.0l boxer engine for a 2.5l with direct injection. 

The company promises improved levels of refinement and dynamic ability. The Outback will be offered in two trim levels — Field and Touring models. In Field trim it adopts a more rugged design while the Touring model has more urban trim accents.

A further enhancement is a new 29.4cm touchscreen compatible with swipe, drag and touch features, much like a smartphone. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as four USB ports are standard on both Outback grades.

The new model features the latest generation of EyeSight, the brand’s camera-based, semi-autonomous driving system that monitors the vehicle’s surrounding and applies brakes to prevent accidents. It now includes autonomous corrective steering, improved lane-keeping, vibration feedback through the steering wheel, and a wider field of view through the dual cameras.

The new Subaru Outback will arrive here in May priced at R699,000 for the 2.5i-Field ES and R729,000 for the 2.5i-Touring ES, with a five-year/150,000km warranty.

