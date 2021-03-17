Life / Motoring

SUPERCARS

Maserati MC20 makes a teaser visit to Jozi

The mid-engined Italian supercar will be shown to prospective buyers before going on sale in SA later in 2021

17 March 2021 - 16:36 Staff Writer
Maserati Johannesburg’s Dealer Principal, Nagesh Naidoo, with the MC20 in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati Johannesburg’s Dealer Principal, Nagesh Naidoo, with the MC20 in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s Maserati enthusiasts were given their first glimpse of the MC20 supercar in the metal this week.

A striking Blu Infinito unit made a brief visit to Maserati Johannesburg after completing its hot-weather testing schedule in the Northern Cape and elsewhere in SA. Maserati Johannesburg hosted private viewing sessions for guests and the media at its Bryanston dealership, and seven orders have been confirmed for the Italian supercar.

Nagesh Naidoo, Dealer Principal of Maserati Johannesburg, said: “We are very proud for SA to have been chosen as one of the official testing locations for the MC20 super sports car. The car has been creating a lot of buzz in the market, and we are excited to show it to our clients and the media.”

The mid-engined MC20 is a lightweight two-seater coupé that joins the Italian brand’s line-up of grand tourers and SUVs.

Having used Ferrari engines in its cars in recent years, Maserati powers the MC20 with an in-house-developed 3.0l twin-turbo engine with outputs of 463kW and 730Nm and a rev limit of 8,000rpm.

The rear-wheel drive car sprints from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.9sec and has a top speed in excess of 325km/h.

It is expected to go on sale locally in the fourth quarter of 2021 at about R5.5m.

Maserati’s new MC20 is a 325km/h supercar

The mid-engined Italian is the first Trident-badged car with scissor doors
Life
5 months ago

Maserati unveils Trofeo super sedans

The Ghibli and Quattroporte are the latest high-performance models to acquire the 433kW V8 engine
Life
7 months ago

Ferrari’s SF90 goes topless at 340km/h

Petrol-electric supercar goes into open-sky mode with an electrically powered hard top
Life
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five-star establishment provides hope for ...
Life
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
One&Only has a new sibling resort brand, and ...
Life
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Colmant’s Blanc de Blanc and ...
Life
5.
Toyota Urban Cruiser hits the streets
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.