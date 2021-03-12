Lamborghini Countach LP 500 turns 50

The Lamborghini Countach was displayed on the bedroom walls of an entire generation, and today the Italian cult sports car commands premium prices at classic auctions.

This week the Lamborghini Countach LP 500, the prototype of the V12-engined beauty, turned 50. It was on March 11 1971 that the striking yellow LP500 made its first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show on the stand of Carrozzeria Bertone, the Italian design house responsible for the car’s futuristic styling.

Its unveil was so successful that the company raced against time to satisfy the customers’ requests and transform the futuristic show car into a production car. The Countach LP 500 was unveiled on Carrozzeria Bertone’s stand because Lamborghini’s Geneva Motor Show stand featured the latest arrival of the House of the Raging Bull: the Miura SV.

The Countach project, with internal code number LP112, where LP indicates the rear longitudinal position (“Longitudinale Posteriore” in Italian) of the 12-cylinder engine, stemmed from Ferruccio Lamborghini’s desire to maintain the image of a company at the forefront of style and technology after the Miura.

The beautiful, clean, futuristic lines of the Countach, still so after 50 years, were styled by Marcello Gandini, Bertone’s design director. Gandini was also responsible for the decision to use the scissor doors, which since then have characterised Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder models.

The LP 500 was a substantially different car than the Countach that would go into production in 1974. It had a platform frame rather than a tubular one, it was equipped with a one-of-a-kind 12-cylinder 4,971cc engine, the engine air intakes had a shark gill design, and inside it featured sophisticated electronic instrumentation.

The origin of the name of this car lies in the dialect of the Piedmont region in Italy. In its final stages of assembly the car was hidden in a farm shed and was discovered by a farmer who exclaimed in amazement and enthusiasm, “Countach!” (a word in Piedmontese dialect expressing wonderment).