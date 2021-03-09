Do you have what it takes to win the virtual Simola Hillclimb?

With the postponement of 2021’s Simola Hillclimb in Knysna to September due to Covid-19, the organisers are giving gamers the opportunity to race up the hill virtually between March and May.

Knysna Speed Festival has partnered with esports eventing company Monarch to launch the 2021 Virtual Simola Hillclimb. It will consist of a series of four qualifiers, culminating in final virtual shootouts on May 8 and 9 — the originally scheduled dates of the real 2021 Simola Hillclimb.

Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival, said that competitors and fans were disappointed by the postponement of this year’s hillclimb and cancellation of 2020’s event.

“We realised that while the pandemic continues its impact on our lives we would have to create a meaningful substitute to run up till and through that original Hillclimb Weekend,” he said.

“We are going to be able to offer our competitors and fans a great experience that is extremely close to the real thing and at the same time introduces a whole new audience to the Simola Hillclimb.

“This virtual version also allows anyone who has dreamt of competing in the Hillclimb to now have a shot at racing against not only other players, but also the record times set in real life by real drivers, and do all of this virtually.’