Life / Motoring

SUPERCARS

Daytona becomes SA’s Koenigsegg importer

Swedish hyper car brand will be available from the Melrose Arch dealership

09 March 2021 - 09:31 Phuti Mpyane
The 400km/h four-seat Gemera will be the first Koenigsegg to be imported into SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 400km/h four-seat Gemera will be the first Koenigsegg to be imported into SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Johannesburg-based exotic car merchant Daytona has been appointed the official local distributor of Koenigsegg cars in SA.

The Swedish brand expands the portfolio of premium brands sold by the Melrose Arch dealership, including Aston Martin, Lotus, McLaren, Pagani and Rolls-Royce.

Koenigsegg is a specialist Swedish hyper carmaker established in 1994 by Christian von Koenigsegg at the age of 22.

The low-volume marque crafts some of the rarest exotic cars using innovative engineering and explosive power, and its cars have posted a number of speed records.

In September 2019 the Koenigsegg Regera set a world record in acceleration and braking by posting a 0-400km/h-0 time of 31.49 sec. This beat the previous record by 1.8 seconds, set by another Koenigsegg, the Agera RS, in 2017.

In 2017 the Agera set a production car speed record of 447km/h which was only recently beaten by the 455.3km/h SSC Tuatara. One of Koenigsegg’s newer unicorns, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, is said to be capable of 530km/h.

Koenigsegg has produced 19 models in various special editions since its inception.

The Gemera plug-in hybrid will be the Swedish firm’s first model to touch down in SA. Launched in 2020, it’s the first four-seater from the brand and is powered by a turbocharged 2.0l three-cylinder engine mated to three electric motors. With a combined output of 1,265kW and 3,500Nm the Gemera has the claimed potential to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and to a top speed of 400km/h.

“We are delighted to welcome Daytona to the Koenigsegg family,” says Andreas Petré, sales director  at Koenigsegg Automotive. “Our philosophy is one focused on performance, not only in terms of power and speed, but in every deliverable and this extends to the selection of our representatives around the world.”

 “Koenigsegg represents the pinnacle of performance megacars, which is why being selected as the dealer of choice in SA is such a huge honour,” said Justin Divaris, CEO of Daytona.

Indicative prices are hard to nail down as each vehicle is built to a customer’s bespoke tastes, says Daytona, but the starting price for a Gemera overseas is $1.7m (R26.3m). /With Denis Droppa

Koenigsegg Regera is world’s fastest car from 0-400km/h-0

Sleek machine with twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors shatters speed and braking record
Life
1 year ago

SSC Tuatara sets new 455.3km/h speed record

The American supercar blasts into the record books to become world’s fastest production car
Life
1 month ago

Six supercars to look forward to

Here are the electrifying performance cars that very few will get to own but many will dream about
Life
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: How the ANC has chased away investors, ...
Life
2.
Toyota Urban Cruiser hits the streets
Life / Motoring
3.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Could Koeberg be the next Chernobyl?
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Hyundai Creta ticks most of holiday car boxes
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.