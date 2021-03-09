BMW X5 M is tough competition for rivals but at a cost

The reserves of power and strong brakes can be used effectively to avoid situations when waddling about in built up areas but let’s not fool ourselves, the X5 M Competition is about head-banging performance for reeling in the miles.

When you set the codes of mayhem to Sport+ for the engine, dampers and steering, it rifles off with scant regard for science. From standstill to 100km/h takes 3.8 seconds and it’ll only run out of steam at 290km/h.

The standard xDrive four-wheel drive system that’s fed by an eight-speed automatic transmission is the permanent variety and it’s not adjustable between 2WD and 4WD as found in both its M5 and M3/M4 Competition cousins.

BMW has enabled it to take turns effectively and safely through an M Sport differential helped by grip from its humongous rubber, but in the end it’s still a high-riding SUV and it should be treated with the respect and restraint as commanded by physics.

The package of technology, luxury and unearthly performance is persuasive in the face of rivals from Jaguar, Land Rover and Audi.

At a cost of R2,973,658 for the X5 M Competition First Edition, we should point out the extra R1.2m it demands over the price of the less rebellious X5 M50i V8, which is neither a slouch nor a poorly packaged thing.

You’d have to be really thirsty for 70kW more, arriving 0.5 seconds earlier to 100km/h or going 40km/h beyond 250km/h to justify that premium but, we know that the “wow” factor matters more in this sector and this X5 M has it in spades.

If the fastest and loudest X5 is what you seek then, yes, it’s the one. But if a BMW X5 is the primary target then there’s also a nice spread of diesels, petrols and a plug-in hybrid to choose from.