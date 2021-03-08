Toyota Urban Cruiser hits the streets

Toyota has entered SA’s hotly contested B-SUV market with the launch of the new Urban Cruiser.

In a segment where affordability is key, the front-wheel drive compact crossover is available in three model grades and two transmissions, for a total of five derivatives priced between R247,900 and R315,700.

The Urban Cruiser is a rebadged and slightly restyled Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the second product of the Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the Baleno-based Toyota Starlet launched recently.

It has a redesigned front end to give it a distinct identity, but the interior is almost identical to the Vitara Brezza.

With its raised ground clearance and SUV-like styling, the Urban Cruiser takes on contenders like the market-leading Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Haval H1 and VW T-Cross in SA’s fast-growing small SUV category. Toyota SA expects the Urban Cruiser to sell about 640 units a month, which would make it one of the segment’s top performers and Toyota’s top-selling passenger car.

Along with its elevated ride, Toyota’s newcomer features side mouldings and skid plates to give it rugged urban styling, and LED projector headlamps are fitted across the range.

Standard fare, even in the budget-priced entry model, also includes aircon, park distance control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with all the requisite connectivity (USB, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), along with the Toyota Connect telematics system, which includes an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and complimentary 15Gb data. Toyota Connect accounts for the Urban Cruiser being priced slightly higher than the Vitara Brezza across the range.

Safety items comprise ABS brakes and dual front airbags, and while the Urban Cruiser hasn’t been crash tested by Global NCAP, the donor Suzuki achieved a respectable four-star safety rating.