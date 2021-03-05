Chapter one of Toyota 2000GT restoration project is under way

Following a July 2020 announcement by Toyota Gazoo Racing that it would be reproducing replacement parts for the Toyota 2000GT as part of the GR Heritage Parts Project, Toyota SA took the cue and decided to do a full restoration of its own 2000GT.

The company also dedicated itself to documenting the restoration process, which started in 2020, some of which is now being shared.

Toyota will reveal the different stages of the rebuild of chassis number MF10-10207, which is one of only three examples out 351 built globally to reach SA back in 1967. Another car is at the Franchhoek Motor Museum, while the other’s whereabouts aren’t known. It could surface as a barn find. Keep searching.

The graceful GT that looks a bit like Jaguar’s iconic E-Type was the project of Shoichi Saito aimed at showcasing that Japanese brands had the knack and know-how to produce high-end cars that could compete with the best from Europe and the US.

This culminated with the Toyota 2000GT turning up at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show; the model would become the first million-dollar Japanese car. It earned itself a role on the pinnacle of silver-screen hits when it starred alongside Sean Connery in the 1967 James Bond movie You Only Live Twice.

To drive home the point of its being Japanese-made, the car was mostly driven by “Bond girl” Akiko Wakabayashi.