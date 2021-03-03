VW reveals specs of new Golf GTI in SA

The battle lines have been drawn and it was BMW SA who threw down the gauntlet with the local launch of its new 128Ti hatch, and not mincing words about exactly what it is targeting: the Volkswagen (VW) Golf GTI.

VW SA has replied, not by launching the GTI, but revealing the details and specifications of its eighth-generation hot hatch, which will go on sale locally in the second quarter of 2021.

The outgoing model has sold 14,252 units here since its arrival in July 2013 and SA is one of the biggest Golf GTI markets outside Europe.

The new GTI continues in its traditional configuration of a 2.0l, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels. Power outputs are 180kW and 370Nm with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. VW SA says the 0-100km/h dash takes 6.4 seconds.

As for the spec, the Golf 8 GTI will come in one derivative only. Standard features will include Climatronic air conditioning; a heated, leather-wrapped, multi-function sports steering wheel with touch control and shifting paddles; and a lights and vision package that includes a high-beam control light assist.