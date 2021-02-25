It’s a new dawn for the Nissan Qashqai

Nissan has unveiled its third generation Qashqai, one of the vehicles that pioneered the trend towards more road-based SUVs, otherwise known as crossovers.

The segment has seen a meteoric rise in recent years — mostly at the expense of traditional sedans — with buyers attracted to their higher ground clearance and perceived superior practicality.

With more than 3-million Qashqais sold since the first-gen was launched in 2007, the modern version arrives with a new design, better space, electrified power trains and the latest technology.

A restyle entails the adoption of sharper and more muscular lines, with an enlarged V-Motion chrome grille flanked by slim LED headlamps and “boomerang” signature daytime running lights. It’s an evolutionary rework but it stands out with a prominent shoulder line and an extended wheelbase, giving the Nissan a more purposeful stance.

The new car is available for the first time with 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (up from 19-inch on the old car). It is 35mm longer and 32mm wider than its predecessor, with a 20mm wheelbase increase improving the cabin space, while the boot has grown by a handy 50l.

Nissan says the cabin sets a new segment standard for premium feel, distinctive design and enhanced usability. Extensive attention has also been paid to the ergonomic and aesthetic quality of the switch gear and buttons with a high-quality tactile feel, the carmaker adds.

A new infotainment system has a larger, high-resolution 9-inch display screen and offers in-car Wi-Fi for up to seven devices. It is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with wireless Apple CarPlay also introduced.

A new high-definition digital 12.3 inch TFT multi-information screen offers a choice of configurable layouts to display navigation, entertainment, traffic or vehicle information. The TFT’s traditional “Kiriko” cut-glass background references Nissan’s Japanese DNA. Front and rear USB ports provide charging points for the whole family.

Available technology includes a head-up display for the driver, and a powered hands-free tailgate.