New Porsche 911 GT3 is let loose

The previous generation 911 GT3 was such an adept track car, it was difficult to believe Porsche could make the new one any better.

But here it is, fresh out of the box posting a Nurburgring lap time of 6:59.9 — a full 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor, and just 3.5 seconds slower than the outgoing GT3 RS (6min 56.4sec).

Uncovered internationally this week, the GT3 will start local deliveries in the fourth quarter of this year as the first GT model of the 992-generation 911. As per tradition it is a more hardcore, sporting version of the 911 with a high-revving normally-aspirated engine and track-bred handling. And yes, it’s available with a manual gearbox to satisfy the purists.

Developed together with Porsche Motorsport, the seventh-edition of the GT3 has double wishbone front axle instead of the MacPherson strut on the standard 911 Carrera, and a high-downforce swan-neck rear wing that originate from the 911 RSR race car.

The 4.0l six-cylinder flat six (boxer) engine produces 375kW of power and 470Nm of torque, and revs to an acoustically exuberant 9,000 rpm.

It’s all sent to the rear wheels via either a seven-speed PDK dual clutch auto gearbox or a six-speed manual. The PDK version’s quicker off the mark with a quoted 0-100km/h sprint of 3.4 seconds, with 3.9 seconds for the manual. The manual has a slightly higher 320km/h top speed (318km/h for the PDK) — both faster than the outgoing 312km/h Porsche GT3 RS.

Despite the lack of all-wheel drive, the driven rear wheels provide plenty of grip thanks to 315/30 tyres on 21-inch rims, and optionally available are the sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres on which the Nurburgring lap time was set.