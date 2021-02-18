Life / Motoring

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 2,000 jobs

Parent company Tata clocked a profit at the end of 2020 after three straight quarters of losses

18 February 2021 - 11:06 Derek Francis and Nandakumar D
Bengaluru — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it would cut 2,000 jobs from its global salaried workforce, just days after announcing its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and e-models of its entire line-up will be launched by 2030.

“The full review of the JLR organisation is already under way,” the company said in an e-mailed statement. “We anticipate a net reduction of about 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year,. 

However, it added that the organisational review did not impact hourly paid, manufacturing employees.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said earlier that its Land Rover brand will launch six fully electric models over the next five years, with the first in 2024.

Known for its iconic, high-performance E-Type model in the 1960s and 1970s, Jaguar faces the same challenges as many other carmakers as it transitions to electric vehicles (EVs) while trying to retain the feeling and power of a luxury combustion engine model.

In January, Tata Motors said it was concerned by semiconductor shortages and Brexit-related supply disruptions as its luxury car sales recover, although the Indian carmaker added these had not yet hit production.

Tata Motors posted three straight quarters of losses as the Covid-19 crisis dented sales, exacerbating uncertainties over Britain’s exit from the EU, weak demand and rising costs, but had bounced back to clock a profit in its third quarter to the end of December.

