Simola Hillclimb postponed to September

Due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic on sports events, the organisers of the Simola Hillclimb motorsport event have postponed the event to September 2-5.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we have been forced to make this decision to postpone the event yet again,” said a spokesperson for the organisers, Knysna Speed Festival. “We were all set to run the event on our traditional May dates, but having engaged with all stakeholders, medical experts and other event organisers, the consensus is that May poses too much of a risk for the health and safety of attendees.

“The uncertainty and possible risk impacts our international competitors and visitors who may still not be allowed to travel to the country in May, as well as sponsor partners who would not be able to host staff and guests if the health risk is high.”

With the rollout of vaccinations, sports events should hopefully return to some form of normality from July with spectators being allowed back to events, he added, saying hosting the event in September should be feasible, albeit possibly with certain constraints.

“We are hoping that by then we can run it with at the very least a limited number of spectators.”

On a positive note, the Simola Hillclimb and Monarch Events have partnered to develop the Virtual Simola Hillclimb over the past few months. The track has been scanned and digitised and will run on the Assetto Corsa platform. More detail regarding these plans will follow within the next few weeks.

All spectator tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be carried over and be valid for the September event.

The Hillclimb, held in Knysna for the past 12 years, is one of SA’s premier motorsport lifestyle events with about 17,000 people from around the world attending, and more than 250,000 livestream views over the weekend.