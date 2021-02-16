Life / Motoring

Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery

The F1 driver has left a Berne hospital four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle

16 February 2021 - 09:32 Richard Martin and Alan Baldwin
The double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine (formerly Renault) team after two years out of the sport. Picture: REUTERS
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday.

Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne, where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.

“After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital ... Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home,” Alpine said in a statement.

“He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.”

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28. 

Alpine F1 the new name for Renault from 2021

The car will be representing the historical colours of French motoring with the blue and Tricolore, Renault F1 team principal says
5 months ago

Alonso back to the F1 future with Renault

The two-time world champion most recently raced for McLaren in 2018
7 months ago

Lewis Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title

Contract with Mercedes is only for the 2021 season
1 week ago

