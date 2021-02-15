Audi SQ7 and SQ8 are devastatingly powerful diesels

Fancy a diesel SUV that’s almost powerful enough to affect the Earth’s rotation but sips a reasonable amount of fuel?

Audi’s SQ7 should do the trick, or if you prefer a swoopier shape, its coupe-shaped SQ8 cousin.

Both these super-SUVs are powered by a 4.0l, V8 turbo diesel engine with a power output of 310kW and, even more impresssively, 900Nm of torque — the latter figure putting many a sports car to shame.

The diesel titans are now available in SA in very limited numbers as a once-off launch opportunity, with the SQ7 TDI quattro priced at R1,679,500 and the SQ8 TDI quattro at R1,848,500, with an included fiveyear Audi Freeway Plan.

The twin-turbo V8 accelerates both models from zero to 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds, and onto an electrically governed 250km/h top speed.

Depending on the equipment, the SQ7 TDI consumes about 8.7l of fuel per 100km and the SQ8 TDI a slightly more frugal 8.3l, says Audi. These low factory-claimed figures are unlikely to be attainable in real-world driving, but the diesel Audis should still quaff far less fuel, and emit less CO 2 , than petrol SUVs of similar power.

The two vehicles are mechanically identical, with eight-speed tiptronic transmissions and quattro, permanent all-wheel drive to put the power down. The quattro system, by default, distributes power from the front to the rear in a 40/60 split, but depending on driving conditions it can send up to 70% to the front or 85% to the rear.