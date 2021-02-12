Rare Bugatti could fetch more than R100m on auction

An 84-year-old Bugatti Type 57S may become the most expensive classic car yet sold on auction when it goes under the hammer in the UK next week.

Bonhams expects the four-seater convertible — one of only 42 produced — to fetch between £5m and £7m at the February 19 Legends of the Road Sale in London. This would break the existing world record of $3.85m achieved in July 2020 by a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 “R-Model” prototype at the Mecum Auction in Indianapolis, US.

The Type 57S variants are some of the most iconic Bugatti cars, with the “S” standing for Surbaissé, meaning lowered. Built as part of the limited run at Bugatti’s factory in Molsheim, France, the 1937 Bugatti Type 57S sports grand routier is powered by a normally aspirated 3.3l twin overhead-camshaft, straight-8 cylinder engine with dry-sump lubrication, with coachwork by Corsica of Cricklewood, London.

The car has been off the road for 50 years and is on auction for the first time. It’s described by Bonhams as one of the world’s most valuable and desirable pre-war cars.

“Fresh to the market, having remained since 1988 in the North Staffordshire workshop of its late owner, respected engineer and Bugattiste Bill Turnbull, it is presented in exceptional condition,” says Bonhams.

“It is mechanically restored to Mr Turnbull’s exacting standards and effectively only in need of some final re-assembly. At the request of Bill’s executors, this outstanding Bugatti is offered at no reserve, with an estimate of £5m to £7m.”

With the success of marque on the racetrack during the golden era of the 1930s, Bugatti sports cars were regarded as Grand Prix cars for the road and were often the off-duty transport for leading racing drivers.

This Bugatti’s chassis is one of only three, special lightweight frames produced for the 1936 season of Grand Prix-winning Bugatti Type 57G Tank streamlined cars, the factory racing derivatives of the 57S.​

Its British-built Corsica bodywork, dating from 1937, has been preserved virtually untouched.

The car was originally purchased for £1,250 in 1937.

Interested online bidders may e-mail bids@bonhams.com for further information.