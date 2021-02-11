Mazda’s curvy CX-30 feeds a growing fad

It's no secret that coupe SUVs are a big fad these days. A great number of premium brands have them and we are starting to see the shapely niche trickle down into more affordable segments.

Volkswagen has the T-Roc and now Mazda has laid down the gauntlet with the CX-30, which is a coupe cousin of the well-liked CX-3.

The new car’s roof is designed to represent what the company calls a “captivating Kodo Soul of Motion” design. You can easily tell that it’s a by-product of the CX-3, which it is, because they share a platform, but the CX-30 is 120cm longer and 30cm wider, and Mazda classifies the new addition as an SUV instead of a crossover.

With its coupe-like roofing the CX-30 is 10cm lower than its cousin, but practicality is assured through an extra 85mm of leg space than the CX-3. Boot space is rated at 295l, which is very small by segment standards.

The car might look pretty similar to other Mazda SUV ranges but there’s more advancement in key areas such as the premium fit and finish, and ride quality. To go with the luxury outlook, the CX-30 comes in three specification levels — Active, Dynamic and Individual.

The Active and Dynamic grades feature a dark grey cloth seat trim with black and navy blue accents on the dashboard while the Dynamic grade will also be available with an optional greige cloth seat trim.