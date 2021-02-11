A Nissan that allows you to work from anywhere

In the past year many people have got used to working from home, while many others have endured the nerve-racking proximity of riding in a minibus taxi full of passengers in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Now Nissan has come up with a concept car that is seemingly aimed at people who don’t want to work from home or mix it up with others generally.

Nissan had hoped to show it off at the 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon, but alas, the contagion it was designed for has caused the show to be cancelled, thus the unveiling was staged digitally.

Essentially a repurposed NV350 Caravan known as the Nissan Impendulo (a “reply” in Zulu) in SA, the vehicle has a retractable office that emerges from the rear tailgate section at the press of a button.

The mobile workspace — or “office pod concept” — comes with a modified Cosm chair made by US furniture e-maker Herman Miller and a desk that accommodates a large computer.

You can work “indoors” without worrying about prying eyes. The telescopic feature is used when you want to soak up sunshine or catch a breeze. Leisure seekers can also use the vehicle’s rooftop, which doubles as a space on which to laze about.