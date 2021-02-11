Life / Motoring

A Nissan that allows you to work from anywhere

Mobile office concept car allows social-distancing and ever-changing views

11 February 2021 - 05:07 Phuti Mpyane
This concept minibus is the perfect way to social distance during the pandemic, says Nissan. Picture: SUPPLIED
In the past year many people have got used to working from home, while many others have endured the nerve-racking proximity of riding in a minibus taxi full of passengers in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Now Nissan has come up with a concept car that is seemingly aimed at people who don’t want to work from home or mix it up with others generally.

Nissan had hoped to show it off at the 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon, but alas, the contagion it was designed for has caused the show to be cancelled, thus the unveiling was staged digitally.

Essentially a repurposed NV350 Caravan known as the Nissan Impendulo (a “reply” in Zulu) in SA, the vehicle has a retractable office that emerges from the rear tailgate section at the press of a button.

The mobile workspace — or “office pod concept” — comes with a modified Cosm chair made by US furniture e-maker Herman Miller and a desk that accommodates a large computer.

You can work “indoors” without worrying about prying eyes. The telescopic feature is used when you want to soak up sunshine or catch a breeze. Leisure seekers can also use the vehicle’s rooftop, which doubles as a space on which to laze about.

You can also catch great views while keeping safe from everyone atop the roof. Picture: SUPPLIED
The antivirus Nissan also features a glove box fitted with a UV antibacterial lamp, which Nissan says can disinfect personal items such as wallets and phones. The floor is made from transparent polycarbonate to catch views below the car.

“For the past year, [the] coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the work-from-home trend and many office workers are now having a variety of issues working from home,” the Nissan communication says. Nissan wants to solve these issues “by giving those workers more choice of where and how they work”.

There are no plans to sell the office pod concept, but Nissan is considering making some of the individual modified parts of the concept available to customers of the mainstream variant.

