WATCH | Cadillac pays homage to ‘Edward Scissorhands’ in new ad

Edward Scissorhands was a whizz at trimming hedges but not so great at everyday tasks like eating or driving, in Tim Burton’s 1990 movie.

Edward’s fictional son, Edgar, inherited his father’s shears for hands and Cadillac has found a novel way to help him operate a car: the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature on its new Lyriq electric car.

It’s the storyline in a new 1 min 30 sec advert by American carmaker GM, which demonstrates how Edgar is able to confidently let go of the wheel when the car’s semi-autonomous driving system is engaged and the vehicle is on an enabled road.