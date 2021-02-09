Life / Motoring

CAR MARKETING

WATCH | Cadillac pays homage to 'Edward Scissorhands' in new ad

09 February 2021 - 10:39 Denis Droppa
Edgar Scissorhands finds many of life’s tasks difficult, but loves the semi-autonomous Cadillac Lyriq. Picture: SUPPLIED
Edgar Scissorhands finds many of life’s tasks difficult, but loves the semi-autonomous Cadillac Lyriq. Picture: SUPPLIED

Edward Scissorhands was a whizz at trimming hedges but not so great at everyday tasks like eating or driving, in Tim Burton’s 1990 movie.

Edward’s fictional son, Edgar, inherited his father’s shears for hands and Cadillac has found a novel way to help him operate a car: the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature on its new Lyriq electric car.

It’s the storyline in a new 1 min 30 sec advert by American carmaker GM, which demonstrates how Edgar is able to confidently let go of the wheel when the car’s semi-autonomous driving system is engaged and the vehicle is on an enabled road.

In a parody of the movie, Timothée Chalamet plays Edgar and Winona Ryder reprises her role from the movie as Kim, who is also Edgar’s mother. Johnny Depp, who played Edward in the movie, doesn’t make an appearance.

Edgar finds many of life’s tasks difficult and to make them a little easier, Kim presents him with a new Cadillac Lyriq — the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, which is able to drive itself semi-autonomously, ensuring he can take his scissorhands off the wheel.

The ad was produced for this year’s Big Game in the US on February 7. Carmakers pay top dollar to flight ads at American football’s annual championship game, the biggest sporting event in the US. A 30-second spot costs $5.6m, but for companies that can afford it that is a small price to pay for access to an estimated 100-million viewers.

