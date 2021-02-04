Ford Ranger now comes armed with approved bulletproofing

With about 18,000 vehicle hijackings recorded annually in SA, Ford SA has joined forces with SVI, a company that makes vehicle armouring, to offer its customers the option of manufacturer-approved bullet-proofing of Ranger models.

According to Ford SA, customers can retrofit this to any one of its available Ranger models, from a basic single cab to even the Raptor, without voiding their vehicle warranty.

Two levels of armoured protection for the Ranger were demonstrated at a media event in Pretoria last week. The B4 specification consists of 18-21mm armoured glass and Kevlar sheets inside door panels. This fortification adds 280kg to the kerb weight of the car and shrugs off handguns up to a .44 Magnum. This level doesn’t require the adjustment of dampers or key vehicle components.

You have a more expensive option for inconspicuous protection. SVI engineers are well trained to pull apart any car to introduce the body shields and return it to factory shape without alerting crooks, or you can show off the steroids through exposed features such as the thick glass.

The other safeguard option shown was the B6 level, which offers a higher level of protection against bullets from powerful R1 or AK47 rifles. You can also opt for a discreet presentation that will take 12 weeks to complete or you can leave the car looking like a money truck. That will take two weeks to build.