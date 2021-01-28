Fleetboard becomes standard in selected Mercedes-Benz truck models

Great news for customers of Mercedes-Benz Actros and selected Arocs models is that Fleetboard telematics will be included as standard from now on.

Fleetboard hardware has been offered with the Mercedes-Benz Actros since 2009 with the activation fee for the hardware falling away in 2016.

Now the Fleetboard services will be included as part of the package of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks range of Actros and Arocs (distribution models), from 2021 for a validity period of five years.

The main benefits of Fleetboard are optimised fuel consumption, reduced wear and tear, and improved safety. All the information is at your fingertips with the Fleetboard user interface known as the Fleetboard cockpit. It displays valuable data about your fleet — simply, fast and free.

Services included as standard in the system are Fleetboard Trip Records, Fleetboard Performance Analysis, Fleetboard Service, Mapping, Fleetboard Reports and 30-second tracking.

Fleetboard Performance Analysis

A resource-saving and preventive driving style does not run in everyone’s blood. To run a fleet efficiently, however, it is an absolute must. With their individual driving style, your drivers influence wear and tear, fuel consumption and accident risk — the Fleetboard Performance Analysis shows you how. You can use it as a starting point to make your fleet safer and more economical and to draw comparisons between your drivers with a fair grading system.

The benefits are less air pollution and more fuel in the tank, with a reduced consumption of up to 15% if Fleetboard is implemented effectively in the day-to-day operations of the fleet.

Fleetboard Performance Analysis encourages a wear-optimised driving style and helps you go easy on your vehicles, reducing maintenance and repair costs.

The service lets you check how defensive your drivers’ driving style is, allowing you to lower the accident risk for your fleet.

User-friendly, detailed and objective, Fleetboard Performance Analysis evaluates your drivers using a grading system from 1 to 10, independent of the degree of difficulty and the brands of your vehicles. It allows you to leverage information on fuel consumption, speed, stop times with the engine running, and more.

Mapping and Trip Records

While operational, surprises are bound to occur just as much as short-term orders. No matter whether it is a traffic jam or an urgent customer request, you must be able to react in a flexible manner.

The best way to do that is to know the positions of your vehicles, routes, or the status of your tours. Stay always informed where and in which situation your vehicles and trailers are and be able to trace the trips completed, using the Mapping and Trip Records services.

Ensure better vehicle utilisation by checking the digital road map to see the options you have, and use this information for optimum route planning.

React quickly if something unusual happens or deviations are detected, thanks to the GPS tracking, and immediate notification after area entry and exit.

It helps ensure your customers have peace of mind by being able to provide real-time information on the status and position of the vehicle and the goods.

Mapping specifies vehicle positions and tracking information. In addition, this service provides details on the odometer reading, ignition, engine and speed.

The display of the range enables you to find vehicles ready to be deployed more quickly for precise tour planning.

Geofences and Points of Interest (POI) help you to create special areas and clearly mark precise points.

Trip Records provide detailed information on drive and stop times, fuel level and position data.

Truck Data Centre

The on-board computer for all Fleetboard services is the Truck Data Centre, the core component of the networked truck. As a smart connectivity module, it continuously checks the status of the vehicle systems and transfers data in real time.

The advantages for your company are obvious: you will gain comprehensive insights into your fleet, revealing analyses, and the access to completely new connectivity solutions, products, and services.

The Truck Data Centre receives data from sensors installed in the truck and evaluates it for various applications.

The Fleetboard on-board computer communicates with the infrastructure and further instances involved in the logistics process.

Supported by experts

To enable you to use your Fleetboard telematics system as profitably as possible, Mercedes-Benz Trucks Southern Africa offers a holistic contemplation of your transport processes. The experts in the dealer network and at Mercedes-Benz Trucks support you from basic training on the system to project support. In this way, Fleetboard is seamlessly integrated into your existing IT environment.

To ensure a trouble-free operation, your employees will receive customised user training. The experts in the dealer network and at Daimler will be glad to support you even beyond the scope of the project if required.

For more information, visit www.fleetboard.co.za. Further information on the technical requirements of the respective services can be found at: https://campaigns.dtbsa.co.za/fleetboard-as-standard