Ten cars we’re looking forward to in 2021

We may be in the throes of a pandemic and a recession but that hasn’t put the brakes on new-car introductions. Despite local new-vehicle sales slowing nearly 30% in 2020, the motor industry continues to launch its latest fare at an undiminished rate, and here are 10 of the most anticipated new cars headed our way in 2021:

Volkswagen Golf

The eighth generation of VW’s venerable hatchback arrives here this year to do battle against the Toyota Corolla hatch, Audi A3, Honda Civic and Opel Astra.

Longer and sleeker, Golf Mk8 promises improved refinement and handling, and brings a high level of digitisation with three huge high-resolution screens on the dash.

At the top of the food chain (for now) is the GTI, gunned along by a turbocharged 2.0l direct injection petrol engine with outputs of 180kW and 370Nm, powering the front wheels via either a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual.